Silk route expedition begins today

Shimla, September 20
As many as 20 adventure lovers will trek 80 km in three days from Hatu, near Narkanda, to Mashnu, near Sarahan, during the Himalayan Expedition Silk Route — Chapter Sarahan, beginning September 21.
The second edition of Shimla’s only trek-and-run competition will explore the lost and forgotten trails of the ancient Indo-Tibet trade route between Narkanda and Sarahan. The event will be organised in two categories — competitive and adventure — said Rajat Jamwal, one of the organisers.
The competitive category is a timed competition for professional athletes, trail and marathon runners, while the adventure category invites enthusiasts, trekkers and hikers from all age groups to experience the tough, gruelling terrain and experience the silk route.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...