Silk route expedition begins today

Shimla, September 20

As many as 20 adventure lovers will trek 80 km in three days from Hatu, near Narkanda, to Mashnu, near Sarahan, during the Himalayan Expedition Silk Route — Chapter Sarahan, beginning September 21.

The second edition of Shimla’s only trek-and-run competition will explore the lost and forgotten trails of the ancient Indo-Tibet trade route between Narkanda and Sarahan. The event will be organised in two categories — competitive and adventure — said Rajat Jamwal, one of the organisers.

The competitive category is a timed competition for professional athletes, trail and marathon runners, while the adventure category invites enthusiasts, trekkers and hikers from all age groups to experience the tough, gruelling terrain and experience the silk route.

