Silk Route Ultra Trail flagged off

Shimla, April 12

The ‘Silk Route Ultra Trail-2024’ was today flagged off at Narkanda. Organised by The Himalayan Expeditions (THE) from April 12 to 14, runners of national and international repute are participating in this trail run.

The race was flagged off at Narkanda today by Shimla Additional Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Verma and Rampur District and Sessions Judge Birendra Thakur.

The runners would also encourage people to vote in the upcoming elections.

Around 190 participants are taking part in this competition, including Indian Army personnel. Around 80 schoolchildren will also be participating in the under-18 category. The event would provide runners with challenging and interesting opportunities on the old Indo-Tibetan trade route. In its fourth edition, it would pass through wild terrains of the Himalayas, giving an exciting experience to the participants and spectators.

As per the spokesperson, the event will have four challenging categories, including tracks of 100 km, 55 km, 33 km and 15 km. All categories would begin at Narkanda with the 15-km trail, concluding at Bagi, and the 33-km trail, concluding at Lafughati.

Similarly, the 55-km trail will conclude in Narain and the 100-km trail will conclude in Sarahan.

