 Nahan: Silt, encroachers threaten Renuka, yet locals not allowed to be saviours

  Himachal
Despite the upper part of the lake disappearing rapidly, residents barred from cleaning it

Renuka Ji Lake in Sirmaur. FILE



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 25

The Renuka Ji Lake in Sirmaur district, revered to be the embodiment of Lord Parashurama’s mother Goddess Renuka, is facing an existential threat due to siltation and encroachment.

The Lore

  • According to Hindu beliefs, Renuka Ji Lake is connected to Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Lord Parashurama, whose mother, Renuka, is believed to be embodied in the lake
  • Renuka Ji Lake holds profound religious significance, with annual celebrations marking the reunion of Lord Parashurama with his mother
  • The six-day international fair, Shri Renuka Ji Mela, attracts thousands of devotees every year. Given its cultural and spiritual importance, the lake is not merely a body of water but a pivotal centre of faith for millions

Residents and devotees are becoming increasingly concerned as the upper portion of the lake, which symbolises the goddess’s head, is rapidly disappearing due to sediment build-up and vegetation overgrowth.

The Renuka Ji Seva Samiti, a local committee, has been at the forefront of efforts to save the lake. Recently, a delegation of the committee, which included members of various women’s groups in the region, appealed to the district administration to intervene in the matter and ensure that the lake is cleaned.

These women have been voluntarily maintaining and cleaning the lake for several months. However, they have now been prohibited by the department concerned from continuing their efforts.

Committee president Kuldeep Thakur, along with local women, emphasised the lake’s religious significance. According to Hindu beliefs, Renuka Ji Lake is connected to Lord Vishnu’s sixth incarnation, Lord Parashurama, whose mother, Renuka, is believed to be embodied in the lake. The gradual disappearance of the lake’s distinctive shape, particularly the section representing the goddess’s head, is a cause of worry.

According to Thakur, the upper part of the lake was overtaken by vegetation, with the water drying up completely.

Fallen trees within the lake, which have decayed over time, remain unremoved, exacerbating the problem.

The accumulation of silt has led to a foul odour emanating from the lake, further indicating its deteriorating condition.

Locals have been conducting weekly clean-up drives every Sunday for the past six months, but their efforts have been halted by the authorities.

They are now urging the district administration to either allow them to continue their voluntary work or take over the maintenance of the lake themselves. Residents are willing to work under departmental supervision to ensure the preservation of the site, considered sacred by them.

Renuka Ji Lake holds profound religious significance, with annual celebrations marking the reunion of Lord Parashurama with his mother.

The six-day international fair, Shri Renuka Ji Mela, attracts thousands of devotees every year. Given its cultural and spiritual importance, the lake is not merely a body of water but a pivotal centre of faith for millions.

The samiti and residents are calling for immediate and sustained efforts to restore and preserve Renuka Ji Lake. They insist that the district administration take urgent measures to clean the lake and remove the accumulated silt and debris, ensuring the lake’s survival and the continuation of its religious legacy.

