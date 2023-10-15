Silver jubilee reunion of docs at IGMC

Shimla, October 14
The 1996 MBBS batch of the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, had its silver jubilee reunion at its alma mater here today. Around 60 doctors and their teachers from different parts of the country and abroad came together on the occasion.
Dr Sudhir Sharma, Dr Lokesh Chauhan, Dr Vijay Barwal, Dr Pawan Kaundal and Dr Ramesh Gulepa made efforts to make the event a success.
