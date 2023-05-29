Silver ornaments stolen from temple

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 28

Thieves decamped with silver ornaments and some cash from the donation box of Bhuteshwar Mahadev temple, Dharopa, which falls under the Anni subdivision on Friday night.

The miscreants also broke the CCTV cameras and stole the entire backup.

According to the police, the miscreants entered the temple by breaking the lock. As the temple is at an isolated location and no one lives nearby, the incident came to light on Saturday morning.

“The police team and the temple committee are investigating the matter. The members of the temple committee are having a meeting and further action will be taken according to the rules and circumstances,” said Sakshi Verma, Kullu SP.