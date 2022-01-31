Simplify GST policy in Budget, demands Himachal Pradesh Veopar Mandal

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 30

The Himachal Pradesh Veopar Mandal has demanded announcement of a viable trading policy and constitution of a traders’ welfare ministry in the annual budget of the Centre.

Sumesh Sharma, state president of the mandal , said around eight crore traders were playing significant roles in the development of the country.

“Other countries have framed trading policy but successive governments in our country have failed to frame any trading policy of the country,” he said.

He said the trading community had suffered huge losses during the pandemic but neither the state government nor Centre had announced any relief for traders.

Sharma also urged the Centre to announce simplification of the existing GST system and make it customers as well as trader-friendly.

He said even though the government had brought 960 amendments in the past five years, the policy was still complicated and confusing that continue trading had become a challenge to the trading community in the country.

Online marketing affected trading Trading has been badly affected by online marketing. The government should tame it by restricting e-commerce companies, keeping in view the larger interests of the trading community. — Sumesh Sharma, president, HP Veopar Mandal

