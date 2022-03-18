Singer donates Covid relief kits

Shimla, March 17
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off Covid relief material donated by Bollywood singer Mohit Chauhan today. “Mohit Chauhan has donated relief material worth Rs 3 crore. It includes oxygen concentrators and cylinders, medical kits, thermometers, gloves, masks, sanitisers, and PPE and ration kits,” the Chief Minister said. “These items will be sent to government hospitals in Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Mandi and Sirmaur,” he added.
The Chief Minister said the singer had also provided food and medical care to stray dogs during the lockdown. “It would not have been possible for the government alone to deal with the pandemic. Many people such as Mohit Chauhan have made generous contributions to provide relief to people,” said Thakur. —
