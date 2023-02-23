Singers dish out popular songs

Mandi, February 22
Abhijeet Srivastava enthralled the audience during the third cultural night programme of Shivratri fair here today belting out Bollywood film songs like “Tere Bin Na Rahenge ek pal”, “Ki Ghunghru toot gaye”, “Gulabi Aankhe jo teri dekhi” and others, winning huge applause from the audience.
Mamta Bhardwaj, a Himachali singer, kept the audience entertained dishing out Hindi and Pahari songs like “Jindgi mey Kabhi koi aaye na Rabba”, “Pata Bhi na Lga teri galan batan ra”, “Jhumke Jhumke tere Kano re jhumke” and many more.
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil champ Payal Thakur kept the audience engrossed singing songs like “Sainyan tu jo chhu le pyar se”, “Mohabat barsa dena tu”, “Badan pe Sitare lapete huye” and many more, winning appreciation from the audience.
