Singha: Apple prices crashed due to imports from Iran, Turkey

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

The issue of apple prices crashing due to the import of fruit in huge quantities from Iran and Turkey echoed in the Vidhan Sabha today.

CPM legislator Rakesh Singha, who raised the query during the Question Hour, said, “The growers in Himachal are suffering huge losses as the apple prices have crashed due to fruit imports from Iran and Turkey. What steps have you taken to ensure that the import duty is enhanced to 100 per cent to protect the apple growers of Himachal,” he added.

Horticulture Minister Mahender Singh said that the issue had been taken up with the Central Government several times to seek a hike in the import duty on apple from 50 per cent to 100 per cent. He added that there were no reports of apple smuggling and the fruit imported from Iran, Turkey and Afghanistan was being sold in Indian markets under open general licence (OGL) under the World Trade Agreement. About 23,154 metric tonnes of apple had been imported from Iran, 9,572 metric tonnes from Afghanistan and 5,381 metric tonnes from Turkey between January and December 2021.

“I urge you to join hands with us to press for enhancement in import duty on apple,” the minister said. Singha said that he would join any delegation headed by the Chief Minister or the Horticulture Minister over the issue.

Replying to a question asked by Rohit Thakur, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary said that 24 children were orphaned due to Covid and they were being provided Rs 4,000 per month as financial assistance.