Palampur: Sinking hill rock threatens houses in Sulaha segment

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 30

Following sinking of a 200 meter hill rock in Panaper Kholi villages,10 km from here in the Sulaha constituency, several families have been spending sleepless nights for the past three days.

The local administration had shifted the family of Om Parkash to a safer place on Sunday night as his house had developed big cracks.

The cracks were seen in the walls, roofs and corridors in other pucca houses in the village.

Villagers said that at large amounts of debris with loose soil started rolling down to the village from hill top directly hitting the house of Om Parkash and also damaging other nearby houses.

They said that if heavy rain continued, many other houses could also suffer damage because of regular sliding from a 200-meter stretch of the hill.

Vipin Singh Parmar, local MLA and Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha, visited the affected village along with a team of government officials.

He directed the SDM and Tehsildar of Dheera to shift the affected families to safer places. Parmar assured the villagers that the government would extend all possible assistance.