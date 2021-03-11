Sinking road a safety threat

a portion of the inner road in Panthaghati caved in about two weeks back. There’s barely enough space left for one vehicle to cross. The road is used by vehicles ferrying children to school. The portion can sink further and with rains around the corner, it seems quite risky. It should be repaired at the earliest. — Sushma, Panthaghati

Pitiable condition of NH in Banjar

the National Highway-305 from Sheglu Bazar to Jibhi in Banjar subdivision is in a pitiable condition due to the lack of proper repairs. The road is full of potholes and these clog up with water during rains, creating problems for commuters and pedestrians. The PWD fills up some of these potholes with mud occasionally but it gets washed away in no time. The authorities concerned should immediately carry out tarring of the damaged road. — Jai, Banjar

Traffic jams

the Cart Road in Shimla has been clogged with traffic over the last one week. The carpeting of the road is under way for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it is causing traffic snarls across the city. Schoolchildren and office goers are facing a lot of problems. — Residents, Satlai

