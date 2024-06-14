Sirmaur administration reviews monsoon preparedness

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 13

Laik Ram Verma, Additional District Magistrate and CEO of the District Disaster Management Authority, presided over a review meeting at the Nahan Deputy Commissioner’s office to assess the preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season in Sirmaur district.

Verma highlighted the importance of appointing nodal officers from relevant departments and formulating action plans to tackle potential disasters during the monsoon. He said a control room has been established at the district headquarters with a toll-free number (1077), for reporting any disaster-related information. Verma urged departmental officials to work with coordination, patience, and diligence in emergency situations.

He directed the Public Works Department, National Highways Authority and municipal council to ensure the cleaning of drains along the roads to prevent waterlogging during heavy rains. The officers from the Jal Shakti and Panchayati Raj Departments were instructed to clean and chlorinate water sources and tanks to prevent waterborne diseases.

Verma also instructed the Health Department to ensure adequate supplies of medicines in health centres before the monsoon and the Food and Civil Supplies Department to secure sufficient food stock. He talked about the need for the Public Works Department to repair machinery and position it in disaster-prone areas.

The Electricity Department was advised to coordinate with the Forest Department for trimming trees near power lines and removing dry or potentially hazardous trees to prevent disruptions in traffic and power supply.

Verma stressed the need to train and provide necessary guidelines to the self-formed volunteer task force for disaster management. He also suggested coordinating with non-governmental organisations to utilise their services, if needed during a disaster.

He concluded by stating that upon receiving disaster alerts, relevant departments should immediately implement their action plans. Officials must be aware of their roles and responsibilities and daily online reports on disaster damage should be submitted by departmental officers.

The meeting saw participation from District Revenue Officer Chetan Chauhan, SDM Paonta Sahib Gunjit Cheema, SDM Pachhad Sanjeev Dhiman, SDM Kafota Surendra Mohan, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan and other departmental officials and employees.

