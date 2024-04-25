Sirmaur admn steps up vigil to prevent water-borne diseases

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 24

In a bid to combat the looming threat of water-borne diseases exacerbated during the summer season, Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta has issued a directive urging concerted efforts from various departments. Chairing a meeting of the District Task Force Committee convened to tackle the issue in Nahan today, Khimta talked about the imperative of collaborative action to prevent potential outbreaks.

With a proactive stance, Khimta directed the Health and the Jal Shakti Departments to ramp up their efforts in ensuring cleanliness and safety of drinking water sources across the district.

He instructed the Jal Shakti Department to maintain hygiene standards in all drinking water schemes and conduct regular cleaning of water storage tanks. Vigilance against any leaks near sewerage lines in urban areas was underscored, alongside an increased frequency of water testing.

The DC stressed the importance of the Health Department’s role in providing adequate medication supplies and expediting vaccination programmes, particularly targeting the rotavirus — a primary reason behind water-borne illnesses. Coordination between the Health and the Jal Shakti Departments was emphasised to ensure the chlorination of drinking water schemes in both rural and urban areas.

In a bid to foster community awareness, Khimta called upon the Education Department to incorporate teachings on water-borne disease prevention into school curriculums, urging special attention to hygiene practices and hand washing. Urban bodies were also tasked with upholding cleanliness standards within their jurisdictions, including thorough drain cleaning and timely waste disposal measures.

Addressing rural areas, Khimta urged panchayati raj institutions to actively engage communities in maintaining cleanliness around traditional water sources and conducting regular testing. The Deputy Commissioner further urged citizens to prioritise the regular cleaning of household water tanks, also talked about the importance of boiling water before consumption if necessary.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Pathak assured the public of the Health Department’s readiness to tackle potential water-borne disease outbreaks. With ample stocks of essential medicines and heightened field visits by healthcare workers, the department aims to proactively address any emerging health threats.

