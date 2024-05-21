Sirmaur authorities mobilise to combat heatwave, forest fires

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 20

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta, who is also the and chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority at Sirmaur, has instructed various departments to take immediate action to address the ongoing heatwave and rising forest fire incidents in the district. The directions were issued following an alert by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

During a joint meeting with officials from the Jal Shakti, forest, fire, and other related departments on Monday, Khimta highlighted the critical nature of the situation and the need for timely preparations to combat the intense heat and prevent forest fires, stressing the importance of inter-departmental coordination.

“The Jal Shakti Department must ensure an adequate supply of drinking water and maintain the functionality of fire hydrants throughout the district,” Khimta said.

He noted that the current heatwave, coupled with increased forest fire incidents, demands prompt and efficient responses from all departments concerned.

Khimta instructed the District Rural Development Agency, Sirmaur, to initiate awareness campaigns at the panchayat and village level. These campaigns will educate local representatives and residents about the dangers of wildfires during the summer and encourage community cooperation in fire prevention efforts. He also mandated that vigilance teams be established at the panchayat level till June 30 to enhance community readiness and ensure compliance with safety measures.

To bolster firefighting infrastructure, Khimta called for proposals to establish fire posts in areas which lack such facilities. He also urged the Jal Shakti Department to expedite the installation of fire hydrants in Rajgarh area.

TR Sharma, Commander Home Guard Fourth Battalion, Sirmaur, reported that 45 fire hydrants have been installed in Nahan, apart from those in Paonta Sahib and Kala Amb. He said all existing hydrants are operational, and alternative water resources are being utilised in areas without hydrants. Sharma noted that the department had successfully controlled forest fire incidents in collaboration with the Forest Department and local communities.

Chief Forest Officer Sirmaur Vasanth Kiran Babu informed the participants that the Forest Department has set up a control room for the summer season. He reported approximately 30 cases of forest fire in the past month, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Khimta also chaired a meeting of the Umbrella Committee on fire safety, directing all departments to take proactive steps to prevent forest fires. He talked about the need for immediate action on reports of fire and called for the efficient use of resources such as water tanks and hydrants.

On the Forest Department’s request, Khimta urged panchayat officials to raise awareness among villagers about forest fire risks and to collaborate with security personnel in firefighting efforts.

