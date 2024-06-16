Sirmaur cop was not missing, but hiding: DIG

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 15

The Himachal Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which located Head Constable Jasveer Saini, who is posted at the Kala Amb police station, in Narayangarh of Haryana, on Saturday provided updates in connection with his alleged disappearance.

During a press briefing here, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CID DK Choudhary, accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Raman Kumar Meena and other police officers, said, “Saini was not missing, but he was hiding. He left his phone and vehicle at the Kala Amb police station, which indicated that he did it deliberately.”

The DIG said the mobile phones of Saini’s relatives were tracked, which proved crucial in locating him. He said though Saini left his phone at the Kala Amb police station, he remained in contact with his family members.

Responding to media questions, the DIG admitted that the “department faced embarrassment” due to the incident, especially allegations made by Saini against a senior police officer.

Saini was brought to Nahan on Friday evening and admitted to the hospital following a medical checkup. Later, he was handed over to his family.

The DIG said departmental action would be initiated after recording his statement. The CID is now probing the assault case, the investigating officer of which was Saini.

Simultaneously, an audio clip purportedly involving Saini demanding a bribe of Rs 45,000 has been circulating on social media. When questioned, SP Meena clarified that the audio is related to a different case.

On May 17, a complaint was lodged against Saini, accusing him of seeking a bribe. The complaint included the audio recording as evidence. The initial probe led by DSP (Headquarters) found the allegations credible and further action in this regard is underway.

Addressing questions about the assault case, the Superindendent of Policesaid videos showed that a group of people from Punjab was beating up a person with sticks in broad daylight.

Dissatisfied with the head constable’s handling of the case, the victim approached senior police officers. Thereafter, instructions were given to Saini to carry out a thorough investigation.

Regarding allegations of pressuring to add Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the assault case, the SP termed the claims baseless.

Meena added that the instructions were only given to carry out a proper investigation.

