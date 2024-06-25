Sirmaur cops crack down on illicit liquor production

Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, June 24

The police have busted five illicit liquor distilleries, two of which were found to be active, during a raid in forests of Khara village. The operations was carried out on the directions of the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police, by the Station House Officer, Majra, and his team.

During the raid, the police found 28 drums filled with fermented mash and two aluminium containers of freshly distilled illicit liquor.

Over 12,000 litre of mash and around 40 litre of freshly distilled alcohol that were seized from the spot were destroyed. The drums were hacked open with axes to prevent further use and all equipment associated with the production of illicit alcohol was dismantled and rendered unusable.

While the Sirmaur police’s operation showcases the department’s vigilance and commitment to curbing illegal activities, the discovery of a large quantity of illicit liquor reveals the scale at which the illegal activity operates in Sirmaur.

While the such distilleries are frequently found and destroyed, those involved in this unlawful activity often evade arrest. The recurring issue suggests that the liquor mafia might be getting information about the impending police action.

While appreciating the police’s efforts to crack down on illicit liquor production, the local community has also expressed concern over the continued presence and influence of those involved in the illegal operations. Residents are calling for stringent measures and enhanced vigil to ensure that those behind the illegal activity are apprehended and brought to justice.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nahan #Sirmaur