Sirmaur district machinery integrates to mitigate risks

Nahan, June 14

Sumit Khimta, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, announced the successful execution of the eighth state-level mega mock drill in five identified locations across Sirmaur district today. The exercise involved the participation of various departments, including police, home guard, revenue, health and other agencies.

Khimta said the mock drill was organised in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon season, with a focus on the potential risks of flash floods and landslides.

Under the supervision of SDM Upendra Chauhan, a mock drill was carried out in Kala Amb at the Ruchira Papers Industries. The drill simulated an industrial disaster, involving a chlorine gas leak due to a fire. Various departments participated in this exercise.

In Sangrah subdivision, a drill was held at the Community Health Centre under the leadership of SDM Sunil Kayath. The scenario involved a landslide caused by heavy rainfall, which led to the precautionary evacuation of eight people from the health centre.

A mock drill simulating flash floods and landslides was conducted near Kacchi Dhank-Sirmauri Tal in Paonta Sahib subdivision. Under the supervision of SDM Gunjit Cheema, the exercise involved the evacuation and rescue of three injured individuals, who were safely transported to Paonta Sahib Hospital.

In Kaffota subdivision, a mock drill focusing on landslides, ground subsidence and flash floods was held in Ambon village under the leadership of SDM Rajesh Verma. The drill simulated the evacuation of 10 people stranded due to heavy rainfall, who were then safely transported to a relief camp.

In Pachhad subdivision, a drill was conducted in Lana-Ronah village to simulate a landslide scenario under the supervision of SDM Sanjeev Dhiman. The exercise involved the rescue of 29 injured individuals, who were safely evacuated and taken to Baru Sahib Charity Hospital for treatment.

A control room was established at the Deputy Commissioner’s office for monitoring the mega mock drill across the district. The state-level monitoring was conducted via videoconference from Shimla. The control room was staffed by Additional District Magistrate LR Verma, Assistant Commissioner Gaurav Mahajan, District Revenue Officer Chetan Chauhan and nodal officers from various departments.

