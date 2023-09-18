Sirmaur Forest Department gets Rs 39 lakh for elephant protection

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

The Sirmaur Forest Department has received Rs 39.22 lakh as the first installment under the Project Elephant to protect the big animals coming to Col Sher Jung National Park at Simbalbara in Paonta Sahib and the forest areas of Nahan from neighbouring Uttarakhand.

The fund, sanctioned as part of the assistance to states by the Central Government, will enable the Sirmaur Forest Department to undertake various measures to protect elephants. Since the arrival of elephants in the area is a recent phenomenon, cases of conflict between humans and elephants are beginning to come to light.

This is the first such project in the area under which funds have been sought from the Central Government. “The Centre has sanctioned Rs 39.22 lakh under the Project Elephant to protect these animals,” Nahan Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Jakhar said.

#Nahan #Paonta Sahib #Sirmaur #Solan