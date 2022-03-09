Sirmaur health worker honoured

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 8

Sheela Devi, a health employee of Sirmaur district, was honoured today for being the best woman vaccinator in the state on International Women’s Day in Delhi by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and State Minister Dr Bharati Pawar.

She was among the 72 women, who received the honour. She is deputed in the Rapura block of Paonta Sahib as a health supervisor.

Sheela Devi had vaccinated 1,000 people in one single day during Covid. She held 298 vaccination sessions from January 16, 2021, to December 2021 which helped vaccinate 58,576 during the pandemic.—