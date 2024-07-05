Sirmaur police seize 53 litres of illicit liquor

Nahan, July 4
In a crackdown on illegal liquor trade, the Sirmaur police have seized 53 litres of illicit liquor in four separate incidents. Acting on intelligence, different police teams conducted raids and made seizures.
The Paonta Sahib Police Station team conducted a raid on July 3 and seized 35 litres of liquor from the possession of Aman, a resident of Surajpur village.
In another operation, a team from the Majra Police Station raided the cowshed of Ravi Kumar, a resident of Puruwala Kanshpur village and seized 6 litres of liquor.
Continuing their crackdown, the Puruwala Police Station team conducted a raid on the residential premises of Amarjeet Singh in Nihalgarh and seized 7 litres of illicit liquor from his cowshed.
The Sangrah Police Station team nabbed Kalyan Singh from Dabol village and seized 5 litres of illicit liquor from his possession.
