Sirmaur police stations shine in CCTNS ratings

Nahan, May 3

Sirmaur district, which was once counted among the most backward areas of the state, shone in a recent Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS) report by the Police Department.

According to the recently released quarterly report, Sirmaur’s Paonta Sahib Police Station topped the state under category-1 of the CCTNS, while Majra Police Station stood third. The Sundernagar Police Station of Mandi district secured the second position in the category.

The categorisation under CCTNS reflects the volume of criminal cases, with category-1 including police stations with over 50 registered cases in three months.

While Sirmaur had no presence in the list of the second category, the district excelled in category-3 (under 20 registrations), with the Renuka Ji Police Station bagging the first position.

Launched by the Government of India in 2009, the CCTNS is a nationwide initiative aimed at computerising and networking police stations across the country in a bid to increase efficiency and connectivity.

The system enables citizens to file complaints online, with each complaint being given a unique code for tracking purposes.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Raman Kumar Meena expressed pride in the effective implementation of CCTNS by the district police and appreciated the performance of Paonta Sahib, Majra and Renuka Ji police stations.

He said the district had secured an impressive fourth position overall in the state this quarter. He hoped that, in the near future, the district would lead the state rankings, he added.

