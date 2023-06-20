 Sirmaur taxi union holds protest near Shimla DC office, accuse minister of bias : The Tribune India

Sirmaur taxi union holds protest near Shimla DC office, accuse minister of bias

Taxi union members of Shimla and Sirmaur were involved in a scuffle last week over an ongoing dispute between the two bodies on fares

Sirmaur taxi union holds protest near Shimla DC office, accuse minister of bias

Chudeshwar taxi union members raise slogans during the protest after clash between two taxi unions at Auckland tunnel last week, at DC office in Shimla on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar



PTI

Shimla, June 20

Members of the Sirmaur taxi union held a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office here on Tuesday, accusing Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh of bias over his comment against guides from the district working in Shimla.

The taxi union members of Shimla and Sirmaur were involved in a scuffle last week over an ongoing dispute between the two bodies on fares. Five people were injured in it.

In an attempt at pacifying the Shimla taxi union, Anirudh Singh on Monday said all those involved in the scuffle would be arrested and asked the taxi drivers to be patient. He, however, said guides from Sirmaur who approach tourist vehicles in Shimla town would be removed.

The Sirmaur taxi union protested against the statement on Tuesday, saying Singh is a minister of the entire state and not just Shimla. Politics of bias towards a district will not be tolerated, they said.

Lending support to the protest, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur issued a statement saying Anirudh Singh's statement was an attack on the federal structure and was aimed at breaking the state.

He alleged that police were not even registering complaints of injured members of the Sirmaur taxi union.

The law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated in the past six months and the chief minister has no control over his ministers, Thakur added.

Meanwhile, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi told PTI that 10 people were arrested and 16 vehicles impounded following last week's scuffle and FIRs were registered based on complaints from both sides.

A committee has been constituted to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand, he added.

Trouble started when a driver of the Sirmaur taxi union showing hotel rooms to a tourist near Auckland Tunnel in Shimla town's Lakkar Bazaar area was allegedly thrashed by some people of the Shimla taxi union.

The Shimla union members, however, claimed that it was the taxi driver of Sirmaur who used abusive language and started the fight.  

 

#Shimla #Sirmaur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

2
Trending

'Send them all to India': Pakistani students get disciplinary notice for celebrating Holi in university

3
Punjab

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

4
Punjab

Bill to remove Governor as Chancellor of Punjab's universities likely

5
Haryana

No corporate keen on having liquor licence in Gurugram

6
Nation

This doctor in Uttar Pradesh has 83 hospitals registered in his name; here is how he got exposed

7
Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

8
Punjab

Release rural development fund in 10 days or Punjab will move Supreme Court, CM Bhagwant Mann tells Centre in state Assembly

9
Himachal

To regulate constructions, Himachal nod to 100-m special zone along 4-lane roads

10
Haryana

25 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside service termination order

Don't Miss

View All
Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

Top News

Punjab CM presents Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Sikh Gurdwara (Amendment) Bill, 2023, to ensure free telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple

SAD MLA Manpreet Ayali opposes the Bill

Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed to remove governor as chancellor of state universities tabled in Punjab Assembly

Punjab Assembly passes Punjab Universities Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2023, aimed at removing governor as chancellor of state universities

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann says if they cannot appoint V-C...

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

Central team to be deployed in UP, Bihar to aid them in public health response measures for heat-related illnesses

This was directed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya...

It will be opportunity to enrich depth, diversity of our partnership: PM Modi says as he leaves for US

PM Modi leaves for US, says 'together we stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges'

Says ‘special invitation’ is a reflection of the vigour and ...

Negative word of mouth leads to collapse of Adipurush?

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir...


Cities

View All

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

KMSC demands undisturbed power supply for tubewells

Knotty Affair: Dangling wires lend unkempt look to hotels & restaurants in Amritsar

Pathetic Parks: Indoor stadium threatens to ruin beauty of Sakatri Bagh parks in Amritsar

Paddy sowing begins in Amritsar district

JEE-Advanced 2023: Self-study key to success for successful candidates

Strong winds, rain lash city

Strong winds, rain lash Chandigarh

51 of 170 banned travel firms on MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney's list from Mohali

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

28 immigration agents 'active' in Chandigarh, police to run background check on them

Chandigarh halts registration of diesel buses till Sept

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

Centre is trying to run Delhi govt by stealth: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi cabinet meeting with L-G over spurt in crimes

Delhi government places order for 2,026 e-buses

How did Kejriwal get bungalow for which he is not eligible, BJP asks Delhi govt

Delhi BJP leader murder: 2 members of Nandu gang arrested from Punjab’s Mohali

Bhagwant Mann attends CM’s yogshala in Jalandhar

Bhagwant Mann attends CM's yogshala in Jalandhar

Kapurthala: SHO, ASI booked for letting off drug smuggler after accepting Rs 21 lakh bribe

Paddy sowing starts in Kapurthala

Activist who took on Amazon on state panel for disabilities

CM kicks off development works worth Rs 30 cr

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Paddy sowing kicks off in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana civic body razes encroachments

Shots fired as diversion of irrigation water turns ugly

Segregate wet, dry waste, Ludhiana residents told

Man booked for selling property using fake power of attorney

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

MGNREGA workers highlight malpractices

Outfit protests, seeks one-third of panchayat land for Dalit families

Body found near Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop

Farmers stage protest over MSP