Sirmaur to get bailey bridge in 3 weeks

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 27

Locals are facing hardships in commuting from the Sangrah area to other parts of Sirmaur like Renkaji, Dadahu and Nahan after the collapse of Dhanoi bridge on April 25. Meanwhile, a new bailey bridge will be built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore in the district in the next three weeks.

Experts visit Collapsed bridge site A team of experts led by superintending engineer, mechanical, visited the spot. Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar said a new bailey bridge would be constructed in the next three weeks

A path, which is being carved out, is likely to be constructed by Friday. The old bridge was a steel structure that had been constructed about 50 years ago

Bus transporters have been forced to halt operations and they are incurring daily losses. Baldev Thakur, who owns a fleet of 11 buses said, “Since the access to the Renukaji area has been cut off from Sangrah after the collapse of the bridge, barely two buses were plying till Danoi bridge from Sangrah. These buses too coordinated with the timing of the buses plying from the other side of the bridge from places like Renukaji, Dadahu and Nahan.”

Residents of about 45 panchayats who reside in various parts of the remote Sangrah belt have been inconvenienced by this mishap.

He said students travelling to the ITIs at Maina and school and colleges in Dadahu were facing immense hardships. Crossing the khud was an arduous task to reach out to the other side because of the absence of an approach road. Office-goers also faced huge problems in commuting.

“The state is according top priority to restore the bridge,” said Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar.