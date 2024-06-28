Sirmaur tourism infra to get boost with Swachhta Green Leaf Rating

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 27

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta chaired the inaugural meeting to implement Swachhta Green Leaf Rating (SGLR) system in the district. The initiative, launched by the Ministry of Jal Shakti in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, aims to elevate the levels of hygiene and sanitation within the tourism industry.

In his address, Khimta emphasised the need for implementation of the SGLR system. He said it would not only help the district achieve an Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus) status but also help raise awareness about the importance of environmental protection and ethical conduct. He highlighted that the SGLR aimed to enhance the reputation of tourist destinations through joint efforts by tourism units to beautify and improve cleanliness.

The SGLR initiative also aimed to promote cleanliness, prevent pollution in water bodies and advance hygiene standards. Additionally, it focused on achieving high sanitation standards, including waste management practices, availability of dustbins, recycling initiatives and public campaigns on cleanliness and sustainability, he said.

Khimta stated that under the SGLR system, hospitality sector units would be rated on a scale of one to five based on their performance. He instructed the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) and Tourism Department to educate those involved in the sector about the rating.

The meeting was conducted by DRDA project officer Abhishek Mittal. Representatives from hotels and homestays across the district also participated in the discussion. The initiative is set to bring significant improvements to the tourism infrastructure in Sirmaur, ensuring that both tourists and locals can enjoy cleaner and more environmentally friendly spots, he added.

