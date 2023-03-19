Sirmaur units fetch 47.61% more this year

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

The State Taxes and Excise (STE) Department registered a revenue hike of 47.61 per cent vis-à-vis last year in the annual allotment of five liquor units in Sirmaur district today.

The 91 liquor vends, categorised in five units, were allotted for Rs 78.31 crore as against the reserve price of Rs 59.99 crore. The revenue generated was 30.54 per cent more than the reserve price.

Of the five vends, four were allotted to Solan-based Rajesh and Company, while Nahan-based Nitin Liquor was allotted one unit.

The allotment was held at Nahan under the chairmanship of Sirmaur DC RK Gautam, Additional Commissioner-cum-Collector (STE) Pankaj Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (STE) Himanshu Pawar.