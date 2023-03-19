Sirmaur units fetch 47.61% more this year

Solan, March 18
The State Taxes and Excise (STE) Department registered a revenue hike of 47.61 per cent vis-à-vis last year in the annual allotment of five liquor units in Sirmaur district today.
The 91 liquor vends, categorised in five units, were allotted for Rs 78.31 crore as against the reserve price of Rs 59.99 crore. The revenue generated was 30.54 per cent more than the reserve price.
Of the five vends, four were allotted to Solan-based Rajesh and Company, while Nahan-based Nitin Liquor was allotted one unit.
The allotment was held at Nahan under the chairmanship of Sirmaur DC RK Gautam, Additional Commissioner-cum-Collector (STE) Pankaj Sharma and Deputy Commissioner (STE) Himanshu Pawar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
78 of ‘Waris Punjab De’ arrested in crackdown, Amritpal on the run
Mobile data, SMS services suspended till noon today
Some former judges in anti-India gang: Rijiju
Questions SC order on panel for CEC appointment