  Himachal
  Sirmaur villages under elephant terror for decade

Sirmaur villages under elephant terror for decade

Besides causing economic loss to farmers, these animals have killed residents, destroyed property

Sirmaur villages under elephant terror for decade

Elephants can be spotted roaming on roads and in farms, which has caused problems to the residents of Paonta Sahib. Tribune Photo



Pankaj Sharma

Nahan, March 21

Several villages in Sirmaur district are grappling with the alarming presence of marauding elephants, who have been posing a serious threat to the lives and livelihoods of local residents for over a decade.

Demand for safe corridors

There has been a huge demand for the construction of safe corridors for elephants among locals, who find themselves increasingly vulnerable to the human-animal conflict

The region has witnessed a surge in human-elephant conflicts, resulting in casualties, destruction of property and economic loss to farmers.

Instances of elephants venturing out of forests and into residential areas, wreaking havoc on homes, livestock and crops have become distressingly common.

Meanwhile, demand for the construction of safe corridors for elephants are intensifying among locals, who find themselves increasingly vulnerable to these unpredictable encounters.

In a recent tragic incident, Tapender Singh, a shepherd from Shillai, fell victim to an elephant attack in the Sainwala forest area. Prior to this, an elderly woman, the mother of a forest guard, was fatally attacked by a herd of wild elephants when she was gathering firewood in the Kolar forest. These incidents underscore the urgency of addressing the escalating elephant menace and providing adequate compensation and support to affected communities.

A major reason for the problem lies in the encroachment of human settlements into elephant habitats, leading to frequent clashes between humans and the pachyderms, said Ganga Ram, a resident.

Herds from nearby national parks such as Simbalwara in Himachal Pradesh, The Raja Ji in Uttarakhand and Kaleshar in Haryana frequently stray into villages, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake, he added.

Residents of Behral, Satiwala, Batamandi, Simbalwara, Sainwala, Kolar, and other affected areas are living in constant fear and helplessness, as the spectre of human-elephant conflict looms large over their daily lives. Furthermore, the community is also witnessing a rise in elephant fatalities, often under mysterious circumstances, raising concerns about the efficacy of conservation efforts and the need for stricter enforcement of protective measures. Calls for immediate action to safeguard both human and elephant lives have grown louder, urging the authorities to find concrete solutions to these issues.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Nahan, Basanth Kiran Babu, said Project Elephant, the first project of the state aimed at protecting these magnificent creatures, will be started in Paonta Sahib and the Nahan forest division of the district soon, for which the budget is expected to be released by the government in a few days.

Under this project, a safe corridor will be prepared inside the forests for the movement of elephants so that they do not come towards the residential areas. The movement of elephants will be monitored using modern technology and equipment. Along with this, Gajmitras will be deployed to work on reducing the human-elephant conflict.

The Forest Department officials have urged caution among residents, advising against provoking or attempting to drive away elephants. It is essential for all stakeholders to collaborate in finding sustainable solutions that mitigate the risks of human-elephant conflicts while safeguarding the rich biodiversity of the region. Only through concerted efforts can one ensure the safety and well-being of both communities and the wildlife.

Efforts must be directed towards creating safe corridors for these animals, ensuring adequate food and water sources within forest habitats and providing training to villagers on elephant conservation and conflict mitigation strategies. Public awareness campaigns emphasising the importance of co-existence with wildlife and preserving natural habitats are also imperative for fostering a harmonious relationship between humans and elephants.

