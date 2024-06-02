Sirmaur voters swarm booths, sending turnout over 71%

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 1

The voters of Sirmaur district displayed remarkable enthusiasm to cast their votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Right up to the final hour of polling, long queues were visible in all five Assembly constituencies.

The total voter turnout figures were impressive across the district — high turnout was recorded at 79.99 per cent in Nahan, 75.78 per cent in Paonta Sahib, 73.12 per cent in Pachhad, 72.30 per cent in Shri Renuka Ji, and 71.22 per cent in Shillai. The district’s average voter turnout was recorded at 74.65 per cent.

The high turnout reflects the voters’ eagerness and commitment to participate in the democratic process.

Prominent political figures were also seen casting their votes here. BJP candidate from the Shimla Lok Sabha seat Suresh Kashyap voted in the Pachhad Assembly constituency. BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal cast his vote at the Nahan Assembly constituency, and Industries Minister Harsh Wardhan Chauhan voted in the Shillai Assembly constituency.

