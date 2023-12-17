Sirmauri Haat to generate employment for villagers

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of a Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in Paonta Sahib in Sirmaur district today. The three-storeyed Haat would be constructed in a 450 sq m area at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Sukhu said that this Haat would be constructed on the lines of ‘She Haat’ set up at Sarahan on the Nahan-Kumarhatti road. He added, “It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area, besides providing a better platform to local people to showcase and sell their handicrafts and cuisines.”

He said that this endeavour would also generate employment opportunities for local villagers and members of self-help groups of surrounding areas. “Traditional dishes of Sirmaur will be available in the Haat. It will provide a glimpse of the rich traditions of the region to tourists,” he added.

He said that the state government was making untiring efforts to strengthen the rural economy. He added that during his visit to Dubai, he invited investors to invest in power, tourism and green energy sectors in the state. He also assured them of providing all possible assistance. “The state government is making concerted efforts to encourage environment-friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development. The investors will visit Himachal in January next year,” he added.

