Sisodia to hold roadshow in Palampur today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 4

AAP leader Manish Sisodia will hold a roadshow

at Palampur and Ghumarwin on Saturday, two days after its convener Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Solan on Thursday.

AAP, which has run a rather quiet door-to-door campaign in the last one month, is hoping that the last-minute roadshows by its top leaders will give the required thrust to its campaign.

State AAP president Surjeet Thakur said Sisodia would first hold a roadshow in Palampur around 11 am, and then at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district around 3 pm.

He said that there was a visible undercurrent in favour of AAP in the state after the party offered 11 guarantees. “Having seen AAP’s work in Delhi and Punjab, people know Arvind Kejriwal means what he says. People are fed up with the BJP and the Congress and have made up their mind for a change,” he added.