SIT formed to probe recovery of defused explosive from Una village

Una, April 23
The DGP today constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the recovery of a defused explosive from Singan village of Haroli. Accused Aman Deep was arrested by a Punjab Police team during a raid at Singan village.
Vimukt Ranjan, Commandant, 1st India Reserve Batallion, Bangarh in Una district, will head the SIT and Una ASP Praveen Dhiman and Kullu ASP Sagar Chander will be its members.
According to police sources, in December 2021, a series of small explosions had taken place in Nawanshahr, Kalman More and near Anandpur Sahib in Punjab and the police had arrested Kuldip Kumar, alias Sunny, from Ludhiana in this connection.
During interrogation, Kuldip had reportedly revealed that he had handed over one such explosive to his cousin Aman Deep, who lives in Singan village of Una district. On the basis of the information, the police recovered some explosives from a well near Aman Deep’s house.
A similar explosion had taken place in a car in Kullu district in January this year and the investigation in the case is in progress. SIT will probe into the possible involvement of the accused in the Kullu blast case as well.
