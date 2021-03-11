Himachal DGP forms SIT to probe Rs 55 lakh cement scam

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

DGP Sanjay Kundu has constituted an SIT to probe into a Rs 54.93 lakh cement scam in Himachal Pradesh Civil Supply Corporation Ltd and a fraud of Rs 1.30 crore in a petrol station. The SIT headed by Shimla SP Monika Bhutunguru comprises SP, Crime, Virender Kalia, ASP, Cyber Crime, Narveer Singh Rathore, and DSP, Shimla City, Mangat Ram.

A case was registered at Sunni police station on April 1 on the complaint of Rama Kant Chauhan, Area Manager, Himachal Pradesh Civil Supply Corporation Ltd., regarding the Rs 54.93 lakh scam in the sale of cement by an employee of the department.

Another case was registered on the complaint of Yashwant Verma, in-charge, HIMFED, Shimla Region, regarding a Rs 1.30 crore fraud in a petrol station. An internal inquiry of the department found that the employees had committed financial frauds, following which the cases were registered, police sources said.

The SIT has been directed to investigate the cases also from the financial angle and seize bank accounts and properties of the accused.