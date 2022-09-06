SIT set to chargesheet printing press owner in Himachal constable recruitment examination paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 5

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the constable recruitment examination paper leak case is all set to file a chargesheet against Shailendra Vikram Singh, owner of the printing press, for criminal negligence and breach of trust.

Criminal negligence and breach of trust has been found on the part of Shailendra Vikram Singh, owner of Immense Solutions Private Ltd, located in Sahibabad industrial area, Ghaziabad where the question papers of the constable recruitment examination were printed in March this year.

He recruited paper cutter Sudhir Yadav, who leaked the question papers, on a temporary basis without proper verification and did not follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). Moreover, Yadav was allowed to move out of the printing press during paper printing, said Madhusudan, DIG, Central Range, who heads the SIT, here today. The owner would be chargesheeted, he added.

Investigation has revealed that Yadav stole the question paper and took them out of the printing press in his socks and later leaked them. This was the fifth time that the question paper was printed in this press. Earlier, the question papers were printed there in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The SIT has questioned six police officers, including an IGP, DIG and SPs, to ascertain their acts of commission.