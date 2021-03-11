SIT to probe banners at Assembly gate in Dharamsala

Armed policemen keep vigil at the inter-state barrier at Parwanoo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

An SIT has been constituted to probe putting up of Khalistan banners outside Assembly complex in Dharamsala, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today. Asked about any clue about those behind the act, the Chief Minister said it would not be appropriate for him to comment at this stage.

“However, it is very unfortunate that the Congress is trying to politicize the issue, especially when pictures of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader with a person wearing a Khalistan T-shirt are being circulated,” said Thakur.

He admitted that there are several people who get pictures clicked with politicians without they knowing them but it would be wrong to politicize the issue of Khalistan flags being put outside the Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamsala.

The Chief Minister said the Khalistan banners were brought here from outside the state. He said a high alert had been issued as there was constant movement from the neighbouring states into Himachal. “It is believed that the flags and other material was brought from outside Himachal. So the need to step up surveillance and checking at the inter-state borders was felt,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that those responsible for putting up banners outside assembly complex would be identified and punished.

Without naming AAP, he said some people from this ideology (pro-Khalistan) could be associated with a political outfit in the neighbouring state. “The spokesperson of that party, on social media talks about Khalistan, which is very wrong. The SIT will look into all these aspects,” he said.

Being the gateway to the state capital of Shimla, Solan police has deputed armed staff in strength at various entry points at Parwanoo to check vehicles.

SP Solan Virender Sharma said, “All vehicles entering the state from all four inter-state barriers were being checked since last night at Parwanoo as per the directions.” The move follows threat by the Khalistani elements for referendum on June 6.

Baddi police district which shares border with Haryana and Punjab too has deputed staff at its inter-state barriers. Similarly, policemen were deputed in Paonta Sahib sub-division of Sirmaur district.

Red corner notice being issued against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

A red corner notice is being issued against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun associated with the pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice with the help of the Interpol in connection with the one-minute audio clip released by him in July 2021. He stated in the audio clip, “We will not allow Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to hoist Indian Tricolour”. A case of sedition, and act prejudicial to maintenance of harmony was registered against Pannun in state Cyber Police station in Shimla on July 31, 2021.

