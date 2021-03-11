Sitting judge should hold probe: Pratibha Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

HPCC president Pratibha Singh said today that the police constable paper leak case had dented the image of the state and the probe should have been handed over to a sitting judge than to the CBI.

Pratibha joined the Youth Congress activists sitting on a dharna outside the police headquarters here. “The paper leak case is a serious matter and cannot be taken lightly. The culprits must be arrested and punished,” she said.

She said that since the CBI was under the Central Government, there were doubts on its impartiality. “Giving the clean chit to the DGP in the paper leak case leaves doubt in everyone’s mind on the fairness of the probe and the intentions of the state government,” she alleged.

Pratibha said the Congress stands with the youth of the state who were frustrated and disappointed at the cancellation of the the written paper. She added that rising unemployment, too, was a matter of grave concern and steps must be taken to create employment avenues.