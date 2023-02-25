Siund-Raila road in pitiable state

The Siund-Raila road of the Sainj valley has been in a pitiable state for the last two decades. NHPC Limited had constructed the road, but did not install parapets or drains. It had deposited Rs 9 crore to the PWD six months ago for its repair and maintenance, but nothing has been done so far. The road should be repaired at the earliest in view of the safety of commuters.

Balmukund, Sainj, Kullu

Dysfunctional streetlights

Streetlights are out of order in some areas of Shimla city. This is causing inconvenience to residents and pedestrians at night, besides making them vulnerable to crimes as miscreants amay take advantage of the dark to attack or loot people. The authorities concerned should get the streetlights repaired/replaced on priority.

Vikash Negi, Shimla

Allow transactions after 2 pm

Most of the government offices do not undertake financial transactions with the public after 1 or 2 pm. The authorities say it is a general practice to deposit the collected cash in banks on the same day. Why can’t the payments collected after 2 pm clubbed with that of the next day? Even bus conductors are responsible for keeping the cash safely during their entire tour while banks allow transactions till 4 pm. This orthodox routine should be changed to facilitate the public. Rohit, Kullu

What our readers say

