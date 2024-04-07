Six arrested for inter-state drug trade

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

Six persons, including a Chandigarh resident, have been arrested from Theog subdivision in Shimla district for their alleged involvement in inter-state drug trade.

The accused have been identified as Sahil Kumar (26), a resident of Mauli Jagaran in Chandigarh, the main supplier of heroin, Aditya Chauhan (25), Paras Justa (27), Abhay Chauhan (26), Vishwa Raj Singh (32) and Ashutosh Sanolta (24), all residents of Kotkhai tehsil, Shimla.

According to the police, on February 14, a person identified as Parash was arrested with 12-gm heroin. After investigation into the links, the police came to know about others involved in inter-state drug trade and were active in the Kotkhai area. The police arrested the other suspects today.

Theog DSP Siddharth Sharma said a case under Section 29 of the NDPS Act had been registered against the accused. He said the accused were involved in the drug racket spread in Kotkhai, Baghi and Ratnari area of Shimla district. “Further investigation is underway and their links are being looked into,” said the DSP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla