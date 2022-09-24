Six doctors transferred from Kullu hospital

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, September 23

The government has transferred six doctors, including three specialists, from the Regional Hospital, Kullu, in the past 10 days. Ophthalmologist Dr Anchit Wapa, orthopaedic specialist Dr Santusht Sharma and anesthesia specialist Dr Rajeev Shashni have been transferred. Besides, Dr Aditi has been transferred to Lahaul while Dr Parul and Dr Lokesh have been shifted to health institutions in Mandi district.

Specialist Available Specialist doctors are available in all departments and there is no shortage of doctors. One MBBS doctor from the Keylong hospital has been transferred here. — Dr Naresh Chand, MS, KUllu Hospital

A total of 37 posts of doctors have been sanctioned at the Regional Hospital, Kullu. After these six doctors relieve their services at the hospital, the strength will come down to 34. Presently there are 40 doctors (23 specialists and 17 MBBS).

A 100-bed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) section has been added to the hospital but the strength of doctors has not increased. Even earlier, patients faced problems due to a shortage of specialists at the hospital, which caters to Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts and Pangi and Killar regions of Chamba district.

Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur staged a sit-in protest for about a month for getting vacant posts of specialist doctor filled in the Regional Hospital.

Kullu Zila Parishad president Pankaj Parmar had filed a public interest litigation in the High Court and the government filled the vacant posts in the hospital in a haste following the court orders. The MLA says that an appeal will be filed in the High Court to stop transfers. He adds that after the addition of the 100-bed MCH section, the strength of specialist doctors in the hospital should have been increased. Dr Naresh Chand, Medical Superintendent, Regional Hospital, Kullu, says that specialist doctors are available in all departments and there is no shortage of doctors.

#Kullu #Lahaul and Spiti #MBBS