Six-month jail for embezzlement

Shimla, June 13
The HP High Court has convicted an accused for six month’s imprisonment in a case of misappropriation of money. While partly allowing the appeal of the state, a division bench comprising Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Rakesh Kainthla observed that “the offence was committed in the year 1992-93 which means that about 30 years have elapsed since the incident. The accused was convicted and sentenced by the trial court for two year’s imprisonment after a trial which lasted for about 12 years. He was acquitted by First Appellate Court in appeal filed by the accused on November 22, 2011.” Thereafter, the state has challenged the acquittal before the High Court.
Setting aside the judgment passed by the Appellate Court whereby it had acquitted the accused of the commission of an offence punishable under section 409 of IPC, the court restored the judgment of the trial court convicting the accused for the offence.
However, the HC reduced the sentence from two years.
