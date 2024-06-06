Six newly elected MLAs to take oath on June 12

Shimla, June 5
The six newly elected legislators, who won the byelections yesterday, are likely to take oath in the Vidhan Sabha on June 12.
Capt Ranjit Rana (retd), who defeated three-time MLA Rajinder Rana from the Sujanpur Assembly segment in Hamirpur district, today called on Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania. Rakesh Kalia (Gagret), Sudhir Sharma (Dharamsala), Inder Dutt Lakhanpal (Barsar), Anuradha Rana (Lahaul-Spiti) and Vivek Sharma (Kutlehar) also won the byelections.
The strength of the ruling Congress has now gone up from 34 to 38 with victory in the Gagret, Kutlehar, Sujanpur and Lahaul-Spiti byelections. The BJP’s tally will be up from 25 to 27 with victory in the Dharamsala and Barsar byelections. The byelections to the three Assembly seats of Nalagarh, Dehra and Hamirpur that were represented by the Independent MLAs will be held in the next six months. The Speaker had accepted their resignations on June 3.
