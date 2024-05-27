Six office-bearers of BJP expelled in Lahaul-Spiti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal today expelled six party office-bearers for six years in the district of Lahaul and Spiti for indulging in anti-party activities. Bindal took the action on the recommendation of the president of the Lahaul and Spiti district. While expelling the office bearers, Bindal said that anti-party activities and indiscipline would not be tolerated.

As for the elections, Bindal said the rallies conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minster Amit Shah had filled the BJP workers with new zeal and enthusiasm. “People turned out in big numbers to listen to Modi and Shah, indicating that people had made up their mind to vote the BJP to victory for the third consecutive time,” he said.

He further said that the top Congress leaders were now rushing to the state, but they should tell people what happened to the tall promises they had made to the people before the Assembly elections in 2022. “They gave several false guarantees to the people of the state, and now the people would seek answers from them,” he said.

Bindal further claimed that the BJP was on its way to winning the four Lok Sabha as well as six Assembly seats.

