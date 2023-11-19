Six orphans admitted to private schools

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 18

Six children of the Bal Ashram, Sujanpur, were admitted to private schools here today. SDM Rakesh Sharma said that six children were admitted to schools, including Maharaja Sansar Chand Memorial School, Shishu Niketan School and Himachal Public School, Sujanpur.

The SDM said the Children Care Institute (Bal Ashram) was headed by a supervisor and his team looked after the requirements of the children. Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa held meetings with the school management committees to secure admission of the students, he added.

#Hamirpur #Private Schools