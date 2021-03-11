Six posts of doctor vacant at Jogindernagar hospital

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 3

Residents of Jogindernagar in Mandi district have urged the state government to provide an adequate health staff at the local civil hospital to ensure better medical care facilities to the people of the area.

They say that six posts of doctor, including one of radiologist, are lying vacant in the hospital. The health services in the hospital have deteriorated, as the posts of an orthopaedician, an eye specialist, medicine specialist, radiologist and two medical officers have not been filled.

Jogindernagar residents Ghanshyam, Prakash Chand and Pradeep Kumar say, “The hospital caters to the healthcare needs of a large population of the area. So, there is an urgent need to equip it with adequate health staff to provide better health care facilities to people.”

Kushal Bhardwaj, a member of Mandi Zila Parishad, says, “In the absence of a radiologist in the hospital, patients have to pay a heavy amount for an ultrasound or an X-ray at private clinics or hospitals. Besides, there is only one ambulance in the hospital to deal with emergency cases.”

“We urge Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to look into the matter and take steps to fill the vacant posts of doctor and radiologist on priority. We also request him to provide three additional ambulances to the hospital to deal with emergency cases effectively,” he adds.