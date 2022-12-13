Six sandalwood trees axed in Jawali on private land

Nurpur, December 12
Some persons reportedly axed six sandalwood trees on private land in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district on Sunday. The landowners had grown these trees at two different places.
As per information, the accused axed four sandalwood trees on the land owned by Arjun Singh had his brothers at Palohra.
One of the axed trees was over 30 years old. Besides, two trees were axed on the land owned by Gyan Singh at Lahru village.
The landowners submitted their complaints to the Jawali police. Expressing resentment over the police failure to nab the culprits, they alleged that the police had not registered an FIR so far.
Gyan Singh said that the culprits had already cut one sandalwood tree and another to half when some residents on hearing noise raised the alarm, but they fled leaving the wood behind.
Jawali DSP Manoj Kumar said that no FIR had been registered so far and the complaints submitted were reported in the daily diary report. He added preliminary investigations were being conducted.
