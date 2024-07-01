Six vehicles gutted in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu: Six vehicles were gutted in Gandhi Nagar area of Kullu town in the wee hours on Sunday. The residents park their vehicles in an open area along the road and about 20 vehicles are generally parked here at night. According to information, the fire broke out at about 2 am. The residents assumed that the fire had spread from the garbage littered in the area. They said that the possibility of foul play can not be ruled out. The Fire Department rushed tenders to the spot and saved more than two dozen vehicles. Kullu Station Fire Sub-Officer Prem Bhardwaj said that the loss had been estimated at Rs 20 lakh. He added that the reason for the fire had not been ascertained yet.

