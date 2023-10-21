SJPNL serves notice on defaulters, pending water dues mount to Rs 25 crore

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October 20

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has been finding it difficult recover outstanding water bills for a long time now. Contrary to the claims of officials of a private company engaged for water supply in Shimla that the collection of outstanding dues has improved, water bills to the tune of Rs 25 crore remain unpaid so far.

SJPNL officials said they had issued notices to major defaulters and were expecting to receive a sizable amount of outstanding dues soon. The company had issued notices to the defaulters on a number of occasions in the past, but to no avail.

Sources said there were defaulters with commercial water supply connections who have outstanding bills running into lakhs of rupees.

SJPNL’s General Manager Rajesh Kashyap said, “We have issued notices to major defaulters and expect to get the outstanding dues cleared soon. A list of other defaulters with comparatively less due amounts has also been prepared. We, too, want to generate revenue for the company’s future projects. If the defaulters fail to deposit the pending amounts in the time given to them, we will be left with no other option, but to disconnect their water connections.”

“We want the pending bills cleared amicably. We have made an improvement in the recovery of the outstanding dues recently,” Kashyap said.

