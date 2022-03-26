SJVN awarded for Covid aid

Shimla: Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) has been conferred with the Global CSR Excellence and Leadership Award by World CSR Congress for the best Covid-19 solution in community care. The award was presented by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to the SJVN in Mumbai on Thursday evening. —
