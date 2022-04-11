SJVN awarded for role in health, education sector

Shimla, April 10
The SJVN foundation has been conferred with the CIDC Vishwakarma Awards-2022 in the category of the “Corona Warriors Award” and “Partners in Progress”. These awards have been conferred on the SJVN for its contributions and initiatives to the field of health and hygiene, education and skill development, infrastructural development and sustainable development under its Corporate Social Responsibility. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), SJVN Foundation, has also been honoured with the “CIDC Chairman’s Commendation Trophy” in the individual capacity.
The SJVN chairman said it was a proud moment for the organisation and these awards were a testimony to the CSR contributions made by the SJVN.
Since inception, the SJVN has spent over Rs 340 crore on various CSR activities.
