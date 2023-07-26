SJVN bags five power projects

Shimla, July 25
The Arunachal Pradesh Government has allotted five projects of 5,097 MW to the SJVN. All projects are situated on the tributaries of the Dibang river, said SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma here today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported