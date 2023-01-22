SJVN begins work on Sunni dam project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 21

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) today inaugurated various infrastructure-related construction activities for the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project.

SJVN Chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said, “The construction work for the 113-metre double-lane steel truss bridge has been started.The bridge is estimated to cost about Rs 14 crore.”

The widening work on the left bank approach road and the construction work on the right bank approach road were inaugurated. The work on both the roads is scheduled to be completed by March.