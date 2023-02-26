SJVN best performing hydropower utility

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

The SJVN (Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam) has bagged the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) award for best performing utility in the hydropower sector.

The award will be presented by Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh on the CBIP Day in New Delhi on March 3.

SJVN chairman and MD Nand Lal Sharma said, “The award is in recognition to the outstanding contribution made to nation building by successfully executing and operating mega hydropower stations — 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri station and 412 MW Rampur station — in the state. The Rampur station is being successfully operated in tandem with the country’s largest Nathpa Jhakri hydropower station.”

“As a result of the meticulously followed annual plant maintenance schedule using the latest technology, both the power stations have generated more than 9,000 million units during the past three years against the combined design energy of 8,490 million units,” he added.